Weekly Wellness: Burn 200 calories quick

COLUMBIA - "Not enough time" is one of the most frequently-used reasons to not exercise. What if I told you that you could burn 200 calories in 20 minutes or less...?

In a recent study, five healthy men performed sprint interval training on a stationary bicycle (five 30-second intense intervals with four minutes of easy cycling in between). Although the men were sedentary the rest of the day, they ended up burning 200 more calories during the days they did the short bout of exercise than the days they didn't exercise at all.

Even though this was a small study, the results are reason enough to add intense intervals into your workout routine. Here are 10 intense exercises you can do anywhere for 2.5 minutes so you too can reap the after-burn benefits. Perform these at maximum intensity; you can break them into 30-second or one-minute intervals.

Burpees: Swiftly moving from standing to squatting to push-up position challenges all your muscles.

Jumping jacks: These do-anywhere moves pump up your heart rate in no time.

Mountain climbers: This cardio move helps strengthen legs and core muscles as well.

Frogger: This plank-to-squat move seems simple, but you'll feel it as you do your 30-second bursts. Begin in a plank position. Jump your feet to the outside of your hands, coming into a deep squat and keeping your hands on the floor, then jump back to plank. Repeat in a quick succession.

Running stairs: Run up and down the stairs at home or at your office.

Walking lunges: These lunges help you develop balance while strengthening your core and lower body.

High knees: Run in place while engaging your core and pumping your arms. The goal should be to keep your knees high and maintain an upright posture as you do your speed bursts.

Lateral hops: Make small jumps side to side as if you are jumping over an invisible line.

Jump squat: Start by doing a regular squat, then engage your core and jump up explosively. When you land, lower your body back into the squat position to complete one rep. Land as quietly as possible, which requires control.

Box step: Find a step, stool, or box and lightly tap your left toes to the box, then jump to switch feet, bringing the right toes up

If you’re feeling really motivated, create a workout involving ALL of the above… I promise you’ll definitely feel the burn.

(Source: http://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Short-Exercises-Burn-200-Calories-25455818#photo-25455818)