Weekly_Wellness 10-30

It’s Halloween week! I think that seems like the perfect opportunity to bring up sugar addiction, right? With all those little snack size candies are sitting around the house and the office, we might need some help breaking the sugar cycle.

Here are some tips to breaking your sugar addiction:

Eat Protein in the Morning: By eating protein in the morning, you can curb cravings throughout the rest of the day.

Keep a Food Log: If you see what you’re eating and when, you can figure out the best way to attack your habit.

Choose Smarter Sweets: When you're starting to make better choices, opt for healthier “sweets” like fresh fruit!

Say Goodbye to Soda: Start swapping out soda for a fresh fruit juice or unsweetened iced tea, and transition to water.

Learn About Hidden Sugars: Sugar goes by many sneaky aliases, like sucrose, dextrose, rice syrup, corn syrup, etc. The more you know, the more you'll be able to identify it when it's added to your food.

Cut Back Slowly: Start to slowly remove a little sugar at a time, and opt for natural sweeteners and healthier desserts while you transition out of sugar.

Opt For Whole Grains: Swap your refined carbs for whole grains. Try brown rice, wild rice, quinoa, and buckwheat.

Start Reading Labels on ALL Your Food: Even savory foods, like marinara sauce, can have added sugar. Review all your labels. (*See list of hidden sugar names above)

Analyze Your Grocery List: Look at the things you're buying regularly. If you notice a lot of sugary items on your list, then it's time to make a change.

Get It Out of Your House: If it’s not in the house, you can’t eat it, right?

Avoid Packaged Foods: For the most part, packaged foods have lots and lots of added sugar.

Stick It Out For Three Weeks: It takes 21 days to break a habit. You can do it!

Add More Movement to Your Week: Movement will help eliminate sugar from your system — go for walks, do some at-home workouts, sign up for an extra studio class.

Drink Lots of Water: Drinking more water can add volume to your blood and dilute sugar, aiding in your detox process.

Spice It Up: Cinnamon and vanilla give the perception of sweetness without sugar; add them to your coffee, oats, and more!

Don't Use Artificial Sweetener: These can be just as bad as sugar (or worse) for your body and induce cravings.

Never Go Hungry: No matter how busy you are, don't go hungry. Plan snacks and meals in advance so you don't have a dip in blood sugar and reach for the sweets as a quick fix.