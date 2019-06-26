WeeklyPlanner

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Columbia man arrested on string of child porn charges
Columbia man arrested on string of child porn charges
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a Columbia man after he admitted to viewing child pornography for nearly 50 years. Gary Osborne, 72, is charged with one count of first degree...
Friend of shooting victim describes house "full of blood"; suspect identified
Friend of shooting victim describes house "full of blood"; suspect identified
JEFFERSON CITY - A man whose roommate was shot...
Missouri joins national, state agencies in crackdown on robocalls
Missouri joins national, state agencies in crackdown on robocalls
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri is teaming up with...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Hospitalized man grateful for help mowing lawn
Hospitalized man grateful for help mowing lawn
COLUMBIA - Boone County firefighters went above and beyond the call of duty Monday to assist a man in need. A Boone County Fire Facebbok post shared Jarman had chest pain while mowing his lawn....
Wooldridge prepares for more flooding
Wooldridge prepares for more flooding
WOOLDRIDGE - With water levels expected to...
Columbia man sentenced for exposing himself in McDonald's playland
Columbia man sentenced for exposing himself in McDonald's playland
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man has been sentenced...
Man accused of leaving fiance, with disability, to drown appears in court
Man accused of leaving fiance, with disability, to drown appears in court
KEYTESVILLE - James Pleasant, who prosecutors...
Columbia man arrested on string of child porn charges
Columbia man arrested on string of child porn charges
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died in Calverton Park, near St. Louis, on June 2, 2019. The temperature outside was 79-degrees. As of June 8, 11 children have died of vehicular...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Blues sign Berube to three-year contract
Blues sign Berube to three-year contract
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues scratched interim off of Craig Berube's name tag on Tuesday. The Blues and Berube agreed to terms on a three-year deal, officially naming him head...
Gary Pinkel again undergoing treatments for cancer
Gary Pinkel again undergoing treatments for cancer
COLUMBIA - Former Mizzou football coach Gary...
Cardinals drop series sweep
Cardinals drop series sweep
ST. LOUIS - Albert Pujols' return to St. Louis...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
WeeklyPlanner
Share: