Welcome Back BBQ Brings Back Veterans

COLUMBIA - A BBQ was held in Peace Park Saturday to welcome back University of Missouri military veterans and break the ice for new students that are no longer active duty.



This is the third year the Mizzou Student Veterans Association hosted the event. There was free food for students and the public, music and games. Veterans came out and reunited with old friends and met new people. The president of the Mizzou Student Veterans Association, Trista Corbin, says this was the best turn out they have had so far.



Veteran and four year member of Mizzou Student Veterans Association, Joel Francisco, says it is hard to meet people he can relate to after retiring from the military and the BBQ helped him find friends he has a lot in common with.



Mizzou Student Veterans Association's Welcome Back BBQ also gave veterans a chance to help Columbia by setting up a site to donate caned goods.