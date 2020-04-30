FULTON - Westminster College has announced Dr. Fletcher Lamkin will take over as president later this year.

Lamkin previously worked at Westminster from 2000-2007 in administration, which included record fundraising. Lamkin is currently the president at West Virginia University at Parkersburg.

Lamkin said in a statement, "Like so many of its faculty, students, and alumni, I developed a lifelong passion about Westminster and its belief in the ‘power of purpose,’ and I am thrilled to be returning."

Dr. Carolyn Perry has been acting president since the August resignation of Dr. Benjamin Ola. Akande.

Perry said, "Dr. Lamkin will have the ability to bring the Westminster community together quickly in full support of the college.”

Kurt Jefferson, Assistant Dean for Global Initiatives, worked with Lamkin during his first presidency.

"All of the things Fletch did helped put us on the map. There's no question in my 25 years here, he is the best president that I've served under," Jefferson said.

Jefferson said Lamkin worked hard during his first presidency at Westminster to raise the number of students enrolled in the college.

"I think we'll be better because he's had two other presidencies. So he's seen it from the public and the private side, as president of a public system and private college, and I'll think he'll do an even better job this time around," Jefferson said.

Director of Media and Public Relations Rob Crouse also worked with Lamkin during his first presidency. Crouse said the staff at Westminster is excited for Lamkin's return because they can know what to expect with working with him.

"Those of us that work at Westminster, and people that have been students at Westminster realize what a special place it is. It's truly a special academic environment, and it would demand a special person that understood this campus and the dynamics of it to come in and take us to the next level," Crouse said. "And Dr. Fletcher Lamkin is definitely that person."

There has been no official date announced for Lamkin's inauguration.