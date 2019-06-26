Where your 2014 federal tax dollars were spent

COLUMBIA - Just in time for Wednesday's Tax Day, the National Priorities Project released data on exactly where the federal government spent tax dollars in 2014.

Some mid-Missourians were surprised to learn where those tax dollars went.

KOMU 8 News asked Columbia residents for their opinions.

Vivien Ingram said she didn't believe the government should be spending so much on federal debt interest. "That's not what we should be worrying about right now, that's the government's problem to figure out, not the taxpayers' problem," she said. "What about our kids going to school?"

Josh Pearson agreed. He said if it were up to him, he would designate more money to education. "If this were my money, I'd be putting, oh, about 15 or 20 cents of every dollar to education," Pearson said. "I certainly would spend more on veteran benefits than about 5 cents of each dollar."

Ted Mountjoy also said veteran benefits should get more federal tax dollars. "I'd almost even give them 20 cents of each dollar," Mountjoy said. "They've been giving their lives defending our country, they deserve it."

According to the National Priorities Project, here's what the federal government spent your 2014 tax dollars on: (Read more.)

Ingram, Pearson, and Mountjoy all said they were not surprised by the amount of money the federal government spends on the military.

"I know it takes a lot to defend our country, and I certainly want us to be safe," Ingram said. "But it does make you wonder if we have to pay that much to be safe, what other parts of our country are getting shorted."

Charles Phillip also weighed in on the discussion. "I don't know why we're spending less than a tenth of a cent of every dollar on housing," he said. "I'm homeless, and there are a lot of other people like me. The government doesn't need more than three cents of every dollar when we're on the streets."

