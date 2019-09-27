William Woods Hires Alum as its Director of Athletics

FULTON - William Woods University alum, Amber Cox, is the new athletics director at her alma mater.

"Amber is the first female, and the first alum, to hold this position," Dr. Jahnae H. Barnett, WWU president, said. "I am so pleased that she has accepted this opportunity; she is going to be a fireball!"

Cox replaces Larry York, who has retired after 11 years as athletic director at William Woods.

"It's a unique and exciting opportunity to return to my alma mater and serve as the director of athletics," Cox said. "My time as a student-athlete at The Woods provided me with invaluable tools, both personal and professional.

Cox earned her Bachelor of Arts degree magna cum laude from William Woods University in 1996, with a major in communications and a minor in physical education. She completed her Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree at WWU in 1998.

Most recently Cox was chief operating officer for the Mercury, and prior to that she was senior director of marketing and promotions. The franchise won two WNBA Championships during her tenure.

Before moving to Phoenix, Cox was assistant director of athletics/media relations and development for Columbia College for four years. She worked for the American Midwest Conference for six years as sports information director and commissioner. She also served a year as Region V sports information director.