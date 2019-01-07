William Woods Qualifies for NAIA Tourney

FULTON - It's been six years in the making for Darren Munns. Since taking over the William Woods baseball program, Munns' squads have come so close to a American Midwest Conference Tournament championship, and a trip to the NAIA National Championship.

"We've got some guys that have been in this program for three or four years that have been on the losing end of that championship game," said the Mexico, Mo native. "Three times...and we finally got over that hump."

William Woods beat Missouri Baptist for the conference tournament title, while also clinching its first national tournament birth in school history. It's a long way from the 19-40 record the Owls had before Munns took over.

"I just thought it was a gold mine, unlimited potential," Munns said when asked about taking over for the struggling team. "When you rebuild a program, the first thing you want to do is change the culture. And you start brining in your kind of guys."

Within that winning culture is a sense of humor. On Sunday, the team pied the two team captains, senirs L.J. Watson and Adam Wojciechowski, at a restaurant in Fulton.

"A couple of guys decided to go with mohawks," said Watson. "We've got a few more guys that are going to join in. It's sort of a team bonding thing."

"You have to have fun," insisted Munns. "It's a little boy's game. But it is all a mix of knowing when to getting down to business and when to have fun."

William Woods will take on Huntington University of Indiana on Thursday. The opening round will take place in Montgomery, AL.