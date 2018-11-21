WinterWeatherUpdate

Facebook
Partnership Against Hunger collects 12,000 lbs of food for food bank
COLUMBIA - The 17th annual Partnership Against Hunger collected nearly 12,000 pounds of food and more than $42,000 in monetary donations for the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri...
Race Matters, Friends reacts to Matthes' resignation
COLUMBIA - City Manager Mike...
CDC issues alert to avoid romaine lettuce
WASHINGTON DC - Health officials from the...
Partnership Against Hunger collects 12,000 lbs of food for food bank
COLUMBIA - The 17th annual Partnership Against Hunger collected nearly 12,000 pounds of food and more than $42,000 in monetary donations for the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri...
Miller County investigation leads to 12 arrests
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County...
Race Matters, Friends reacts to Matthes' resignation
COLUMBIA - City Manager Mike...
CDC issues alert to avoid romaine lettuce
WASHINGTON DC - Health officials from the...
Missouri Gov. Parson revises Greitens' ethics order
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike...
TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
COLUMBIA - People expect fast service, convenient location and easy access when they enter the doors of an Urgent Care. They don't expect a bill doubled in price. KOMU 8 News received a bill...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad says McCaskill works across the aisle
COLUMBIA - Senator Claire McCaskill has...
Mid-Missouri's chilly November is breaking records
11/13/18 Update: According to the National Weather Service in St. Louis, the observed snowfall at the Columbia Regional Airport was incorrectly communicated to them. The snowfall total for...
VIEWER PHOTOS: A snowy Monday in November
...
Schools, business react to snow with early dismissals, cancellations
COLUMBIA - As snowy, slushy conditions cover...
Missouri wallops Tennessee in Dooley's homecoming
KNOXVILLE, TN - The Missouri Tigers (7-4, 3-4 SEC) mirrored their 2017 result against Tennessee (5-6, 2-5 SEC) Saturday, beating the Volunteers 50-17. Missouri offensive coordinator Derek Dooley...
Mario McKinney and Tray Jackson sign letters of intent
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tiger basketball team...
Missouri Tiger football team will hit the road for final time this season
COLUMBIA - Prior to week 10, the Missouri...
