Women Possibly Drowns in River

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Highway Patrol said Friday it does not expect to find a Jefferson City woman alive after she was swept away in the Missouri River near the Highway 54 bridge in the capital.

Sgt. Jerry Callahan of the water patrol division said searchers are just hoping to recover the body of 31-year-old Sara J. Giboney. He said the situation is being looked at as a "recovery effort".

The water patrol said Giboney and a close friend were wading in the river near the Carl Noren Access when the river pulled the victim under water around 2:00 a.m. Friday. Investigators said the friend attempted to save the woman, but was pulled into the same current.

Callahan said that Goboney's friend saw her get pulled under the water and never saw her resurface.

Crews are operating dragging operations and surface searches to hopefully recover a body by Friday evening.

If the body is not recovered, the crews will use a "sight scanning sonar device" to graph the bottom of the river for the body.

"The river is up and flowing and the strong current definitely played a role in it," Callahan explained.

Callahan also added that investigators believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the incident.