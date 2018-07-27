Workers Rally on State Capitol Steps

JEFFERSON CITY - About 350 people rallied Wednesday afternoon in front of the State Capitol for legislation, calling for higher pay and benefits.

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) union holds this event every year on Public Sector Lobby Day. Missouri union members said they have tried to lobby legislators every day since the legislative session started this January, and will continue until the session ends in May.

Bradley Harmon, the director of CWA local division, said all demonstrators took the day off and traveled to Jefferson City to rally in front of the capitol. Harmon said this year was the largest rally, with participants from the Service Employees International Union and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME).

"The state employees in Missouri are the 50th worst-paid employees in the entire country. We got a two percent pay raise last year, but that was the first pay raise we had since 2008. Since that time, almost 8,000 state jobs have been cut. We've been doing more for less, " said Harmon.