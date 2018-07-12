HERMANN - Thousands of people descended on Hermann this weekend to take part in Wurstfest.

This was the 32nd year the town put on its annual sausage tasting festival. Vendors provided more than 200 types of sausage samples to attendees.

This year, the festival took place at Stone Hill Winery along with its normal location, the Hermannof Festhalle.

In the past, the Chamber of Commerce has predicted between 4,000 to 6,000 people have attended the festival.

It admitted this year that number might have been lower because of the snow.