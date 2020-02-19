WX AM 02 17

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Court ruling threatens former inmate's freedom
Court ruling threatens former inmate's freedom
COLUMBIA-- Lawyers for a Columbia businessman, Dimetrius Woods, are employing last ditch efforts to keep him out of prison. In 2007, a judge sentenced Woods to 25 years in prison for a...
Plumrose USA to bring 200 jobs to Moberly
Plumrose USA to bring 200 jobs to Moberly
MOBERLY - People in Moberly are excited about...
Columbia Police Chief issues statement on "Community Briefing" video
Columbia Police Chief issues statement on "Community Briefing" video
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Arrest made in shooting of off-duty officer in Ferguson
Arrest made in shooting of off-duty officer in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The man suspected of shooting an off-duty police officer at a Walmart store in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson is now in custody. Shortly after noon on Tuesday, St....
Court ruling threatens former inmate's freedom
Court ruling threatens former inmate's freedom
COLUMBIA-- Lawyers for a Columbia businessman...
Plumrose USA to bring 200 jobs to Moberly
Plumrose USA to bring 200 jobs to Moberly
MOBERLY - People in Moberly are excited about...
Boone County firemen save deer from pond
Boone County firemen save deer from pond
BOONE COUNTY - A deer was saved today at Lake...
Columbia Police Chief issues statement on "Community Briefing" video
Columbia Police Chief issues statement on "Community Briefing" video
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Newman has non-life-threatening injuries after Daytona crash
Newman has non-life-threatening injuries after Daytona crash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ryan Newman was involved in a ghastly crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 that hospitalized him with non-life-threatening injuries. NASCAR delivered the news...
Hickman secures a senior night victory over the Spartans
Hickman secures a senior night victory over the Spartans
COLUMBIA - The Hickman Kewpies emerged...
At 24, Mondesi emerging as star shortstop for Royals
At 24, Mondesi emerging as star shortstop for Royals
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Adalberto Mondesi...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
WX AM 02 17
Share: