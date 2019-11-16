Facebook
Police arrest one in connection to shots fired call in north Columbia
COLUMBIA — Police arrested one person after a report of shots fired on Quail Drive Saturday afternoon. Earl Tramail Bland, 27, of Columbia was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a...
Deputies: Bomb threat reported on interstate bus was false
BOONE COUNTY - Deputies were dispatched to the...
Columbia man charged with child sex crimes
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man Friday...
News
One detained following police chase in Columbia
COLUMBIA - One person has been detained following a police chase that ended at the Taco Bell on Providence Road around 1:45 p.m. Saturday HAPPENING NOW: one person has been detained at the Taco...
Police arrest one in connection to shots fired call in north Columbia
COLUMBIA — Police arrested one...
Deputies: Bomb threat reported on interstate bus was false
BOONE COUNTY - Deputies were dispatched to the...
Former Chiefs player charged, part of drug-trafficking conspiracy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Former Kansas City...
A change in water pipelines leaves a community without water
CALIFORNIA - There have been three water boil...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
COLUMBIA - Winter started with an early preview in October , but it went full throttle at the start of mid November. Arctic air stretched from Canada to Mexico, breaking records in multiple...
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
UPDATED FORECAST from the Live Doppler 8 First...
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It...
Sports
Tigers swamped by Florida, lose fourth straight
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers were swamped by the Florida Gators 23-6 on Saturday afternoon. Both teams started off slow and weren't able to gain any momentum in the first half. The Gators put up...
Former Chiefs player charged, part of drug-trafficking conspiracy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Former Kansas City...
Columbia College hits century mark against Baptist Bible 105-65
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Cougars bounced back...
