COLUMBIA - The annual Boone County back-to-school health fair organized by the Voluntary Action Center (VAC) was held Sunday to help low-income families prepare their kids for the school year. Kindergarten through twelfth-grade students were allowed to access basic needs for school at the fair.
The program coordinator for the back-to-school health fair, Olivia Banik, said the fair was an opportunity for families to come into the fair and get free health screenings, access to community resources, and the school supplies their children need for school. “Back to school is one of the hardest times out of the year for a lot of families because all of the work, the money that has to go into getting your kids ready for the school year, is immense.”
Banik said, “This program will get kids ready for the school year, so they're going to be able to get you up to date on their vaccines and have everything ready for their first day of school with school supplies, making sure that all of their health stuff is in order.”
Parents say the resources they are getting from the event will go a long way toward easing the burden of preparing their children for the school year. Tuesday Green said, “If you don't have transportation, like getting to the dentist's office, it helps there because you can get it done right here on the spot. It helps with supplies and stuff that you may need, backpacks and stuff, this is very helpful.”
A parent who moved to Columbia two years ago, Liz Sund, said, “It shows how the community really can get together, especially with the prices of food and everything going up, and you know that there is hope out there. Well, I mean to be able to get school supplies for my first grader, and I mean, any little bit helps, especially when kids are going to school. And I used to be a single mom of two kids, so I know that the need for school supplies is huge because a lot of extra things, you know, sometimes it can be hard to get by.”
Ganga Vadla, one of the parents who attended the fair with his family, said the program was invaluable. He said, “I came to know about this program in the last year, and I feel like this was a really great program because once we started to know about this program and we came to know about the other things and additional benefits of the program, like the kid-related things and the vaccine-related things, we came to know so much more about it. I think this is a really useful program.
Organizers say they may have school supplies and backpacks left at the Voluntary Action Center office, and parents could come by on walk-in days—Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. KOMU is a sponsor of the event.