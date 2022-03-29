Mexico School District Board of Education (three-year term)
Voters will be asked to select two candidates to serve a term of three years each.
- Nicole Jahn is currently a director on the Board of Education who began serving in 2019.
- Heather DeMint is the current Vice President of the Board who began serving in 2016.
- Scott Nichols is a firefighter at the Little Dixie Fire Department and a former board member.
Mexico School District Board of Education (one-year term)
Voters will be asked to select one candidate to serve a one-year term. This will fill a vacancy on the board left by Dustin Pascoe’s resignation.
- Kara Clovis works for Audrain Disability Development Services as Director of Safety
City of Mexico Councilman
Voters will be asked to select one candidate to serve a three-year term.
- Chris Williams is a four-term incumbent council member running for re-election
- Joshua Price is a perennial candidate who describes himself as a born-again Christian and Republican
Van-Far R1 Board of Education
Voters will be asked to select two candidates to serve a term of three years each.
- Dustin Jamal Holt
- Bryan Allen Evans is the current Treasurer for the Board of Education
- Dana L. Keller
Community R-6 Board of Education
Voters will be asked to select two candidates to serve a term of three years each.
- Rhonda Curtis is the current Secretary of the Board, who began serving in 2010.
- Chuck Sommer
- Daniel Schafer is the current Vice President of the Board, who began serving in 2019.
City of Boonville Councilman- Ward 4
Voters will be asked to select one candidate to serve a two-year term.
- Theresa Hurt is an incumbent council member first elected in 2020 to succeed her husband, Henry Hurt.
- Sy Harvell has a master’s degree in organizational management and has spent 20 years in management careers.
Boonville R-1 School District Board of Directors
Voters will be asked to select two candidates to serve a term of three years each.
- Steve Litwiller is a current board member who taught music in public schools and colleges for 42 years.
- Dakota Melkersman is the Assistant Director of Human Resources at UOI Boonville and Assistant Director of Admissions at Central Methodist University.
- Matthew Schneringer is the CEO of the Boonslick Heartland YMCA.
Cooper County Fire Protection District Bond Issue
Voters will be asked to approve or reject the use of general obligation bonds to fund the purchase of equipment and building repair costs for the Cooper County Fire Protection District.
Shall the Cooper County Fire Protection District issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $1,997,200 to acquire and purchase firefighting apparatus and other firefighting equipment, and to improve, repair, and remodel existing fire stations and buildings?
Otterville Fire Protection District Tax Levy (Proposition C)
Voters will be asked to approve or reject a new tax levy to provide additional funds to the Otterville Fire Protection District.
Shall the Board of Directors of the Otterville Fire Protection District be authorized to levy an additional tax of not more than ten cents per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation for the purpose of providing funds for the general support of the District including increasing the level of fire services and making capital improvements throughout the District?
Moberly School District Board of Education
Voters will be asked to select two candidates to serve a term of three years each.
- Bobby Riley is the current President of the Board and GM of Art’s Appliance and Furniture.
- Debbie Young is a current member of the Board running for re-election.
- Jimmy O’Loughlin is the owner of Büdingen Architecture, a company that designs custom homes.
- Alan West is the director of technology for the Moberly School District.
City of Moberly Councilman
Voters will be asked to select two candidates to serve a term of three years each.
- Austin Kyser is a current councilman elected in 2019. He owns AK’s Guns and Ammo and Silver Creek Munitions.
- Zach Richardson
- Brandon L. Lucas is the owner of Fusion Technology.