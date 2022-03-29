City of Columbia Mayor

Voters can select one candidate to serve for a term of 3 years.

Barbara Buffaloe is the former Columbia sustainability manager.

is the former Columbia sustainability manager. Tanya Heath is an adjunct professor at the Missouri School of Journalism and the former president of the American Advertising Federation of Mid-Missouri.

is an adjunct professor at the Missouri School of Journalism and the former president of the American Advertising Federation of Mid-Missouri. Randy Minchew is a former Sixth Ward City Council candidate and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Phoenix Programs, an addiction recovery center in Columbia.

is a former Sixth Ward City Council candidate and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Phoenix Programs, an addiction recovery center in Columbia. David Seamon is a member of the Columbia Public Schools Board of Education since 2020 and a veteran of the Marine Corps.

1:00:13 Candidates talk top issues at Columbia mayoral forum Candidates Barbara Buffaloe, Tanya Heath, Randy Minchew and David Seamon talked trash collection, ARPA funds and crime.

Columbia City Council Third Ward

Voters can select one candidate to service for a term of 3 years.

Roy Lovelady is the owner of 360 Star Styling Studio and is the founder of Peoples Defense in Columbia, an organization that lifts diverse voices within the community.

is the owner of 360 Star Styling Studio and is the founder of Peoples Defense in Columbia, an organization that lifts diverse voices within the community. Karl Skala has served on the city council for four terms, was previously the vice chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission and the director of the Swine Hormone Research Core at MU.

28:37 Candidates talk top issues at Columbia City Council forum Columbia city council candidates shared their views on crime, Columbia’s homeless population, and trash collection Thursday night.

Columbia City Council Fourth Ward

Voters can select one candidate to service for a term of 3 years.

Nick Foster worked as executive director at Voluntary Action Center (VAC) in Columbia for over nine years.

worked as executive director at Voluntary Action Center (VAC) in Columbia for over nine years. Erica Pefferman is the owner of the Columbia Marketing Group and COMO Magazine.

City of Columbia Use Tax

Voters will be asked if the City of Columbia should expand a 2% tax to out-of-state online vendors.

If approved, the tax would essentially make out of state sellers pay the 2% sales tax that local stores already have to pay. Money from the tax would go towards Capital improvements, parks, transportation and public safety.

1:19 Proposed Columbia local use tax will be on the April 5 ballot A local use tax would tax Columbia residents 2% on goods and services purchased from online, out-of-state vendors.

Columbia School District Board of Education

Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of 3 years.

Adam Burks has a background in public safety, is a safety facilities manager at Midway USA and a volunteer with the Boone County Fire Protection District at Station 13.

has a background in public safety, is a safety facilities manager at Midway USA and a volunteer with the Boone County Fire Protection District at Station 13. Andrea Lisenby has practice with science and leadership in her career in non-profit medical work and has participated in PTA.

has practice with science and leadership in her career in non-profit medical work and has participated in PTA. Suzette Waters is a longtime Columbia resident and public schools volunteer.

is a longtime Columbia resident and public schools volunteer. Blake Willoughby is a current board member seeking a second term, serves as the chair of the board’s long-range facility planning committee and is a member of the board’s policy committee.

Columbia School District Bond Issue

Voters will be asked if Columbia Public Schools should levy a $80 million school bond.

If approved, the bond would include money for two new elementary schools, renovations at the Columbia Area Career Center and other projects. The bond would not increase taxes.

Boone County Use Tax

Voters will be asked if Boone County should impose a 5.975% tax, the same rate as the county sales tax.

Similar to the Columbia use tax, the so-called “Wayfair Tax” would apply to all out-of-state goods bought in Boone County, including sales from online retailers. It is not a new tax and is supposed to help level the playing field between online stores and local businesses.

Centralia R-6 Board of Education

Voters can select two candidates to serve a term of three years each.

Brian Paul Bostick is a physician of cardiovascular disease at MU Health Care.

is a physician of cardiovascular disease at MU Health Care. Jacob William Heimer is the treasurer and a current board member for the Audrain County Fair, and is employed at Cattle Visions.

is the treasurer and a current board member for the Audrain County Fair, and is employed at Cattle Visions. Dwain B. Shelton is a farmer and the owner of Shelton Seed.

Centralia R-6 Bond Issue

Voters will be asked if the Centralia R-6 School District shall borrow $10 million to construct, renovate, repair, furnish and equip school sites and buildings.

If approved, the school district's debt would not be impacted.

Harrisburg R-8 Board of Education

Voters can select two candidates to serve a term of three years each.

Josh Byrd

Hal Fisher is a current school board member.

is a current school board member. Davin Stidham is the current school board president.

Harrisburg R-8 Proposition K.I.D.S. (Keep Improving District Schools)

Voters will be asked if the Harrisburg R-8 School District shall borrow $3 million to fund site development, construct, equip and furnish of the elementary or middle school library and computer lab addition; to pave the high school parking lot; to renovate the high school kitchen; and construct, equip and furnish a new performing arts addition to the high school, as well as a multi-purpose building and other repairs as needed.

If approved, the school district's debt would not be impacted.

City of Ashland Mayor

Voters can select one candidate to serve a term of two years.

Loren Plank is a data manager for Graves Foods.

is a data manager for Graves Foods. Dorise Slinker is a current Ward Three Alderman.

is a current Ward Three Alderman. Jordaan Sieben is a real estate agent with Advantage Real Estate Holdings.

City of Ashland Alderman Ward Three

Voters can select one candidate to serve a term of two years.

Rick Lewis is a current Ward Three Alderman.

is a current Ward Three Alderman. Elisabeth Sobczak is a current board member for the City of Ashland's Parks and Recreation Board.

City of Ashland Use Tax

Voters will be asked if the city of Ashland shall impose a local use tax equivalent to the local sales tax. If the local sales tax is reduced or raised by voter approval, the potential use tax would be reduced or raised by the same amount.

City of Hallsville Mayor

Voters can select one candidate to serve a term of two years.

Logan Carter is the current mayor and has served since 2018.

is the current mayor and has served since 2018. Carl M. South

Tryton L. Roberts is the current chairman of the city of Hallsville Park Board.

City of Hallsville Alderman Ward One

Voters can select one candidate to serve a term of two years.

Stephen McLane is a current Ward One Alderman, an environmental scientist with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and a Captain of the Boone County Fire Protection District.

is a current Ward One Alderman, an environmental scientist with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and a Captain of the Boone County Fire Protection District. Ryan N. Johnson

City of Hallsville Alderman Ward Two

Voters can select one candidate to serve a term of two years.

Tony Lindsay is a current Ward Two Alderman.

is a current Ward Two Alderman. Krisan Lewis

City of Sturgeon Candidate at Large

Voters can select two candidates to serve a term of two years each on the Board of Aldermen.

Danny Joiner is the former mayor of Sturgeon.

is the former mayor of Sturgeon. Seth Truesdell is a current Ward Two Alderman.

is a current Ward Two Alderman. David Day

City of Sturgeon Elections Question

Voters will be asked if the city of Sturgeon shall be authorized for six years to waive a municipal election for particular offices if the number of candidates filed for an office equal to the number of open positions for the office.

