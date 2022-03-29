City of Fulton Council First Ward
Voters will be asked to select one candidate per ward to serve for two years.
- Valerie Sebacher is currently the executive director at the Fulton Housing Authority. She served as the Ward 1 council member for one term before losing reelection last year.
- Ballard Simmons is the incumbent and is running for his last term before he will reach his term limit.
Fulton School District Board of Education
Voters will be asked to select two directors to serve as members of the Fulton School District Board of Education for a term of three years each.
- Scott Lowe leads a firm he started with two partners called ActualTech Media. Last year, he was one of the finalists considered to fill a vacant seat.
- Andrew (Andy) Bonderer is the incumbent and has served on the board for a decade.
- Tyler Steffens is a senior reactor operator at Ameren and also ran for the position last year.
North Callaway R-1 Board of Education
Voters will be asked to select two directors to serve as members of the North Callaway R-1 Board of Education for a term of three years each.
- Sandra Lavy is the current president of the Board of Education and has served as a member since 2008.
- Dustin Moore is a current board member and has been a member since 2019.
- Christopher Moore is currently a junior varsity assistant coach at North Calloway High School.
- Travis Doerhoff is a work week manager for Ameren.
Holts Summit Fire Protection District Tax Levy
Voters will be asked to approve or reject whether the Holts Summit Fire Protection District should be able to authorize an additional tax to provide funds supporting the district.
Shall the board of directors of the Holts Summit Fire Protection District be authorized to levy an additional tax of not more than ten cents on the one hundred dollars assessed valuation to provide funds for the support of the district?
North Callaway Fire Protection District Tax Levy
Voters will be asked to approve or reject whether the North Callaway Fire Protection District should be able to authorize an additional tax to provide funds supporting the district.
The funds would go towards upgrading emergency service equipment, purchasing fire trucks and other equipment, and ensuring medical/fire training for the staff.
Shall the Board of the North Callaway Fire Protection District be authorized to levy an additional tax of not more than twenty cents on the one hundred dollars assessed valuation to provide funds in support of the District?
The District intends to use the proceeds for the purpose of providing quality emergency services to the community by upgrading equipment, purchasing fire trucks and other apparatus, and ensuring accessible medical/fire training for its staff.
City of New Bloomfield Mayor
Voters will be asked to select one candidate to serve as mayor for a one-year, unexpired term.
- Terry Shaw currently serves as mayor, which he has been doing since he was reelected in 2019. He served as mayor for several years in the 2000's.
- Daniel Kliethermes currently serves as a member of the Alderman for Ward 1.
- Diane Hoelscher
City of Holts Summit Mayor
Voters will be asked to select one candidate to serve a two-year term.
- Coltin McGowan is a Holts Summit police officer who received the Medal of Valor.
- Landon Oxley is the incumbent and has served as mayor for several years.
City of Holts Summit Alderman Ward 2
Voters will be asked to select one candidate to serve a two-year term.
- Richard Parks previously served as the mayor of Holts Summit.
- Susan L. Sundermeyer is the incumbent and is running for reelection.
- Thomas J. Wulff II