Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 5 from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. for municipal elections.
Below is a list of some elections Cole County voters will have on their ballots.
Jefferson City School Board of Education
Voters will select two candidates to serve a three year term.
- Anne Bloemke-Warren is a project and grant manager who has worked with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and owns a nonprofit organization management company.
- Adam Wesley Gresham is a former US Marine and was the Chief of Staff for Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe.
- Marc H. Ellinger is a Certified Public Accountant and founding partner of Ellinger and Associates, LLC law firm in Jefferson City.
- Erika Leonard has been a government relations consultant with Bardgett & Associates for 16 years.
Jefferson City Council Ward 1
Voters will select one candidate for a two year term.
- Jack Deeken
- Jacob R. Robinett
Jefferson City Council Ward 3
Voters will select one candidate for a two year term.
- Erin L. Wiseman has served on the Jefferson City Council since 2016. She is also a partner at the law firm Brydon, Swearengen & England, PC.
Jefferson City Sewer
Voters will decide on whether or not the city will issue $44 million in bonds to improve the city's sewerage system. The question is phrased:
Shall the City of Jefferson, Missouri, issue sewerage system revenue bonds in the amount of $44,000,000 for the purpose of improving and extending the City's sewerage system, the cost of operation and maintenance of said sewerage system and the principal of and interest on said revenue bonds to be payable solely from the revenues derived by the City from the operation of its sewerage system, including future improvements and extension thereto?
Cole County R-1 Board of Education
Voters will select one candidate for a three year term.
- Shawn Ehrhardt is the current board president on the Cole R-1 School Board and owns financial advising company.
- Elaine Bushjost has been a principal in the Cole R-1 School District for seven years.
- Robert E. Reed II
- Russell Lee Wilson
- Stephen Roger Schnieders
- Matthew Beilsmith
Blair Oaks R-2 Board of Education
Voters will select one candidate for a three year term.
- John Weber owns a consulting firm in Jefferson City.
- Valerie Fischer is an RN and former family counselor at Millard Family Chapels.
- Adam Mietzner
- Glenn Reynolds
Cole County R-5 Board of Education
Voters will select one candidate for a three year term.
- Charles "Chuck" Angerer is a financial adviser in Jefferson City.
- Deanna Smith
- Christina D. Busch