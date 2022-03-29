Miller County R-3 Board of Education
Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.
- Alisha Cline
- Jimmy Fizer
- Lori Beth Buechter is registered nurse.
School of the Osage Board of Education
Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.
- Darrick Steen is the incumbent. He has served on the board for three years.
- Kelly Kerksick Frisella is an optometrist and the mother of two students enrolled in School of the Osage.
- Stacy Marie Neal
Osage County R-2 Board of Education
Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.
- Jamie Bish is the data and technology manager for the Department of Health and Senior Services.
- Brett Phillips is an English teacher and track coach at Jefferson City Academic Center. He previously worked at R-2 where he taught middle school English and served as athletic director for three years.
- Albert R. Rieke is a teacher and has two children enrolled in the district.
- Andrew Womack is the father of two students enrolled at Linn Elementary.
- Scotty Dudenhoeffer is the vice president of Modern Interiors. His children attend school in Linn.
Osage County R-3 Board of Education
Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.
- Mandy Kliethermes works in management for the Missouri Department of Transportation.
- Coby Holzschuh is an incumbent.
- Matthew Robertson is an incumbent.
City of Osage Beach Mayor
- Michael J. Harmison is a business owner based in Osage Beach.
- John Olivarri is the incumbent mayor and seeking re-election.
Iberia R-5 Board of Education
Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.
- Ralf Michael Trusty previously taught in the district and was on the Iberia R-5 Board of Education from 2015 to 2021.
- Brandon Kissinger
- Brian N. Spencer
Jamestown C-1 Board of Education
Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.
- Regina Ann Baepler
- Melisa Miller
- Jedidiah Willouer
- Louann Wolfe is an incumbent.
- Lucas Coonce is a parent and currently works for Carpenters Local 945.
Moniteau County R-1 Board of Education
Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.
- Ryan D. Porter
- Jeremy Burger is an incumbent.
- Derek Vanloo is an incumbent.
Montgomery County R-2 Board of Education
Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.
- Kali Rochelle Salazar
- Michael W. Cobb
- Micah John Hans
Morgan County R-2 Board of Education
Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.
- Jamie Dwight
- Chad Ray Courter is a project lead for AdSysTech, an IT company.
- Christopher Brice Lake serves as the vice president of the Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce board.
- Rosalie Jean Dear is an incumbent.
- Lori Lea Croy
Camdenton R-3 Board of Education
Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.
The seats for two board members, currently held by Nancy Masterson and Eric Walters, are up for election in April 2022.
- Matt Burns is a parent of one current student in Camdenton and one graduate. He worked in law enforcement for 13 years in Camden County.
- John Seward is a wrestling coach in Camdenton. He has two daughters who are teachers and 12 grandchildren attending school in the district.
- Jacob Neusche is a Camdenton graduate. He currently serves as a chairman on the Camden County Planning and Zoning Board.
- Eric Edward Walters is an incumbent and seeking reelection.
Gasconade County R-1 Board of Education
Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.
- Dorothy Schoening is an incumbent.
- Timothy Schulte is an incumbent.
- Debra Weingarth
Gasconade County R-2 Board of Education
Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.
- Joyce Ann Lowes is an incumbent.
- Russell Farrell is an incumbent.
- Leann Helling