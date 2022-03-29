Miller County R-3 Board of Education

Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.

  • Alisha Cline
  • Jimmy Fizer
  • Lori Beth Buechter is registered nurse.

School of the Osage Board of Education

Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.

  • Darrick Steen is the incumbent. He has served on the board for three years.
  • Kelly Kerksick Frisella is an optometrist and the mother of two students enrolled in School of the Osage.
  • Stacy Marie Neal

Osage County R-2 Board of Education

Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.

  • Jamie Bish is the data and technology manager for the Department of Health and Senior Services.
  • Brett Phillips is an English teacher and track coach at Jefferson City Academic Center. He previously worked at R-2 where he taught middle school English and served as athletic director for three years.
  • Albert R. Rieke is a teacher and has two children enrolled in the district.
  • Andrew Womack is the father of two students enrolled at Linn Elementary.
  • Scotty Dudenhoeffer is the vice president of Modern Interiors. His children attend school in Linn.

Osage County R-3 Board of Education

Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.

  • Mandy Kliethermes works in management for the Missouri Department of Transportation.
  • Coby Holzschuh is an incumbent.
  • Matthew Robertson is an incumbent.

City of Osage Beach Mayor

  • Michael J. Harmison is a business owner based in Osage Beach.
  • John Olivarri is the incumbent mayor and seeking re-election.

Iberia R-5 Board of Education

Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.

  • Ralf Michael Trusty previously taught in the district and was on the Iberia R-5 Board of Education from 2015 to 2021.
  • Brandon Kissinger
  • Brian N. Spencer

Jamestown C-1 Board of Education

Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.

  • Regina Ann Baepler
  • Melisa Miller
  • Jedidiah Willouer
  • Louann Wolfe is an incumbent.
  • Lucas Coonce is a parent and currently works for Carpenters Local 945.

Moniteau County R-1 Board of Education

Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.

  • Ryan D. Porter
  • Jeremy Burger is an incumbent.
  • Derek Vanloo is an incumbent.

Montgomery County R-2 Board of Education

Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.

  • Kali Rochelle Salazar
  • Michael W. Cobb
  • Micah John Hans

Morgan County R-2 Board of Education

Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.

  • Jamie Dwight
  • Chad Ray Courter is a project lead for AdSysTech, an IT company.
  • Christopher Brice Lake serves as the vice president of the Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce board.
  • Rosalie Jean Dear is an incumbent.
  • Lori Lea Croy

Camdenton R-3 Board of Education

Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.

​​The seats for two board members, currently held by Nancy Masterson and Eric Walters, are up for election in April 2022.

  • Matt Burns is a parent of one current student in Camdenton and one graduate. He worked in law enforcement for 13 years in Camden County.
  • John Seward is a wrestling coach in Camdenton. He has two daughters who are teachers and 12 grandchildren attending school in the district.
  • Jacob Neusche is a Camdenton graduate. He currently serves as a chairman on the Camden County Planning and Zoning Board.
  • Eric Edward Walters is an incumbent and seeking reelection.

Gasconade County R-1 Board of Education

Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.

  • Dorothy Schoening is an incumbent.
  • Timothy Schulte is an incumbent.
  • Debra Weingarth

Gasconade County R-2 Board of Education

Voters can select two candidates to serve for a term of three years each.

  • Joyce Ann Lowes is an incumbent.
  • Russell Farrell is an incumbent.
  • Leann Helling

