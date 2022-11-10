The National Weather Service offices across the region declared this week as winter weather preparedness week. Winter 2021-2022 started includable warm with a record-setting December that was warmer than the average November. We then transitioned to a colder and more active pattern in January and February.
The past can give hints about the winter ahead, but it's never a guarantee.
LA NIÑA
Winter 2021-2022 and 2020-2021 were both La Niña years and that is expected to be a trend again for the 2022-2023 season. La Niña is when water over the Equatorial Pacific is cooler than average. A third year of La Niña is fairly rare, but conditions should start to wane to an “neutral phase” of the The El Niño-Southern Oscillation or ENSO.
A TYPICAL LA NIÑA SET UP
During typical La Niña years, we see a wavy jet stream. The jet stream helps push systems our way and often separates warm air from cold air, placing mid-Missouri in the “battle zone.”
While mid-Missouri sits in the “battle zone” between warm and cold air, it is typically above average in temperature and below average in precipitation across the south. Temperatures tend to remain below average in the north with above average chances of precipitation.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) winter outlook for the year favors this pattern, but doesn’t give a lot of strong indications for central Missouri.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
During an average year, we see about 15 to 18 inches of snowfall, and we are expecting to be right in the range of 15 to 20 inches of snowfall for the winter season. In addition, it has become quite common to see snow continue into March and April. We are likely to see this trend continue especially as we start to transition to the “neutral” ENSO phase.
Temperatures will clash often! We’re likely to see large temperature swings that transition from above-average temperatures to below-average temperatures, putting us at an increased risk of icy mixes and ice storms.
PREPARING FOR WINTER
The best way to be prepared for the winter is to stay updated! Trust reliable sources like the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team for an honest and straightforward forecast that neglects the hype that you’ll inevitably see on social media.
Additionally, it's always a good idea to have an emergency kit in your vehicle before winter weather strikes. When winter weather inevitably does strike, take proper precautions like slowing down and allowing extra room between your car and the cars around you.
Additionally, it’s always a good idea to have an emergency kit in your vehicle before winter weather strikes. When winter weather inevitably does strike, take proper precautions like slowing down and allowing extra room between your car and the cars around you.

This week is Winter Weather Preparedness Week! Today's theme is terminology so it's time to review Storm Mode! Ahead of winter weather the KOMU 8 First Alert weather team will go into Storm Mode. Thankfully nothing that warrants this anytime soon #MidMoWx #MoWx #MoWinterPrep pic.twitter.com/okLzvbWNuA— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 7, 2022