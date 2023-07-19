Good Wednesday morning! We are once again starting off with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some lingering showers are around this morning but most of us will be dry the rest of the day today.
90s return, rain moves out
Showers and storms rolled through overnight, dropping over TWO inches of rain in Columbia. This triggered a flash flood warning for all of Boone County until 5:45 a.m. Rivers, creeks, and low water crossings are areas of concern this morning. Between Monday and Tuesday, some areas also picked up over two inches of rainfall.
For the rest of the day, we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. Feel like temperatures will climb into the upper 90s this afternoon. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks inside if you can.
Little to no rainfall chances
Overnight tonight into Thursday morning there could be some showers around that linger into Thursday morning before giving way to mostly sunny skies. The rest of the week will feature temperatures in the 80s and 90s with mostly sunny skies. Any weekend plans outdoors? Be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen, UV Index will be high into the weekend.
By the time we head into early next week, temperatures will rebound back into the lower and middle 90s with mostly sunny skies.