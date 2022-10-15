While the rest of our weekend should continue seasonal conditions, the start of next week looks to bring us some much cooler temperatures.
SUNDAY THRU TUESDAY
Saturday night into Sunday morning will bring the passage of a cold front through mid-Missouri, though conditions won't be changing much - at least not immediately.
Highs should reach into the middle to upper 60s once again on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies expected. Cold air will take it's time advancing south into the Midwest, and our cooler temperatures won't be felt until Monday morning, where we'll likely be waking up to highs in the middle 30s.
This will bring back the potential for morning frost in the region, with predicted clear skies enhancing that risk. But if we avoid frost on Monday, we'll almost certainly experience it on Tuesday, as lows for Tuesday morning could be in the lower to middle 20s!
Temperatures this low will be harmful for all types of plants, it'll be best to take precaution and store them indoors to mitigate damage.
Adding to the chilliness is the forecasted return of breezy conditions at this time, gusts up to 25 mph could make conditions even more frigid in those early morning hours.
Tuesday afternoon may not see high temperatures get out of the 40s, but conditions should return to seasonal normalcy by Wednesday
WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND
Temperatures should rebound by Wednesday, keeping us in seasonal conditions through next weekend.
Over this time period, though, rain is unlikely to return to the forecast, adding to what has already been a historically dry Fall season thus far.