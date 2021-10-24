Webstory Image.png

After an active day of severe weather on Sunday, the week ahead looks much quieter in terms of active thunderstorm activity. However, rain chances still remain.

CHILLY, BREEZY START TO THE WEEK

As the cold front moves out of Missouri, the low pressure will begin to wrap up creating windy conditions overnight Sunday. Wind gusts could exceed 30-40mph overnight, lessening to 20-25mph during the day on Monday.

Temperatures will also be noticeably cooler compared to Sunday, where Columbia reached a high of 77. High temperatures will only be in the 50s, and combined with the windy conditions it might make it feel colder than that.

MID-WEEK RAIN CHANCES

Our next storm system arrives in Missouri by Wednesday, bringing an extended period of showers. These will be showers, no thunderstorms are expected. There will be lots of dry time, but chances of showers from Wednesday-Friday look possible at any time.

PREVIEW OF HALLOWEEN

Halloween weekend temperatures look to be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. Along with dry conditions.

