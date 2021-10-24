After an active day of severe weather on Sunday, the week ahead looks much quieter in terms of active thunderstorm activity. However, rain chances still remain.
ALL CLEAR! The severe weather threat has ended for the KOMU 8 viewing area. Any lingering tornado watches should be cancelled shortly.NOTE: This is only for the KOMU 8 viewing area. The severe weather threat does continue for southern and eastern parts of the state. #MidMoWx pic.twitter.com/EC8DOdtd7K— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 25, 2021
CHILLY, BREEZY START TO THE WEEK
As the cold front moves out of Missouri, the low pressure will begin to wrap up creating windy conditions overnight Sunday. Wind gusts could exceed 30-40mph overnight, lessening to 20-25mph during the day on Monday.
Temperatures will also be noticeably cooler compared to Sunday, where Columbia reached a high of 77. High temperatures will only be in the 50s, and combined with the windy conditions it might make it feel colder than that.
It will be windy tonight with winds gusting up to 40MPH. Wind gusts will slowly decrease through Monday, but the wind chill will be a factor in the morning. We'll start the day in the middle to upper 40s, feeling like the lower 40s, and warm to the middle to upper 50s. #MidMoWx pic.twitter.com/e5iETNoovD— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 25, 2021
MID-WEEK RAIN CHANCES
Our next storm system arrives in Missouri by Wednesday, bringing an extended period of showers. These will be showers, no thunderstorms are expected. There will be lots of dry time, but chances of showers from Wednesday-Friday look possible at any time.
PREVIEW OF HALLOWEEN
Halloween weekend temperatures look to be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. Along with dry conditions.