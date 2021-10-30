The forecast for Halloween is looking very optimal for trick-or-treating, with temperatures in the middle to high 50s and the skies staying sunny. Grounds should be drier after the soaking we saw on Thursday and Friday, and even though overnight temperatures will be a bit on the chilly side, it's looking like a classic holiday evening!
POTENTIAL NORTHERN LIGHTS
We may even get a good look at Northern Lights tonight in mid-Missouri, as a powerful geomagnetic storm could bring aurora borealis as far south as Kansas. Being on the cusp of the viewing area, the lights aren't guaranteed to be visible - though if they are, it will depend on the timing of increasing cloud cover.
Most of the night will be clear, but some smaller, passing clouds could inhibit the viewing of the phenomena for some parts of the viewing area.
CHANGES THIS WEEK
Temperatures will continue to decrease after Halloween, with high temperatures staying in the 40s from Monday onwards. This pattern is much cooler than usual for mid-Missouri, as we are usually around 62 degrees for the last week of October and first week of November.
Rain will likely not be an issue over the next several days, as our only solid chance will come on Monday afternoon with some isolated showers and downpours coming through. It will certainly not be like this past week, where mid-Missouri saw nearly 2 straight days of wet, overcast conditions.
Instead, the region can expect abundant sunshine from Tuesday to the weekend, with only minimal cloudiness.
It will definitely be a week to keep your jackets close by, as our cooler temperatures won't be fluctuating anytime soon.