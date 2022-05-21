With the main storm threat behind us, the next few days appear to continue the trend of cloudy, gloomy conditions.
A DRY BREAK
While cooler temperatures will remain steady over the next week, we'll get a break from the rain for at least the rest of the weekend.
Chances of precipitation are low for Sunday and Monday, with the viewing area staying dry in most model runs. On Tuesday, however, we'll see another threat of storms/showers enter mid-Missouri.
TUESDAY AND BEYOND
Storms could develop late Monday night and into Tuesday night, bringing another round of impressive storms and rainfall to the area. While its' unlikely that any of these storms will be severe, rainfall totals could be exacerbated by the system's longevity, saturating already wet ground from this weekend's storms.
With the threat of rain continuing, albeit decreasing, through Thursday, rainfall totals could add up to well over an inch by the end of next week.
Into next weekend, temperatures look to begin rising on Friday, and we should return to seasonal averages in the higher 70s by Saturday.