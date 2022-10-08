After a chilly Saturday morning and fairly cool afternoon, temperatures are expected to rise back up to end the weekend. But another notable change is coming in the near future - rain!
NEXT FEW DAYS
Overnight Saturday will still be a little chilly with lows in the lower 40s, though our high for tomorrow will set the stage for the next few days, expected to reach into the middle 70s.
Our sky conditions will not change much for the rest of the weekend, with plentiful sunshine still expected through Monday afternoon. But starting Tuesday, chances of rain will be at their highest all month!
After a very dry September and start to the month of October, rain is very welcome sight to a state that has seen worsening drought conditions. More than half of Missouri is in drought, with a sizeable portion, especially within mid-Missouri, under severe to extreme designation.
While a day or two of rain won't offset the entire drought, it could certainly aid in improving conditions throughout the area.
Tuesday will bring the first few rounds of rain, likely to be scattered throughout the viewing area, with the chance of showers and even thunderstorms being elevated.
Wednesday should bring greater amounts of rain as it precedes a cold front moving through the area, with the chance of storms once again being present.
THE NEXT EIGHT DAYS
We'll be back to dry conditions by Thursday, as well as much cooler temperatures dipping back down into the 60s.