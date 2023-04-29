We have been trending on the drier side for this year, and April holds a lot of the blame. With us currently 4.5 inches below the average rainfall for the year, much of Mid-Missouri is experiencing drought conditions, and I don’t see much redemption in the coming days.
Today, we are looking to stay on the drier side yet again, with some chances for rain, east of Highway 63, but this rain will be fighting some dry air and I don’t expect it to add up to much more than a trace. We will also stay a bit cooler than yesterday, with a high of 67, and cooling down to 42 degrees overnight. Our best chance for showers will be after 5 pm through midnight and will be bringing some gusty winds with them.
SUNDAY
Sunday will be a fair bit cooler as we only reach to 60 degrees, and those cooler temperatures will be accompanied by some exceptionally strong winds that could gust as high as 40 mph at times. We will stay mostly clear with just a few passing clouds, and continue to be dry.
LOOKING AHEAD
A slight dent may be able to be made in our drought conditions near the end of next week as our rain chances increase into Thursday. Thursday is a ways away, but it looks like it might actually have some moisture to work with, so has the potential to bring some needed rainfall to Missouri. The KOMU 8 weather team will continue to monitor that system.
Temperatures will start to increase after a cooler Sunday, likely breaking above average by Wednesday as they reach the middle to upper 70s through Friday. Winds will still be quite gusty into Monday but should start to subside by the end of day Tuesday into Wednesday.