THIS WEEKEND
We'll be warming up a bit this weekend, though temperatures won't be too much higher than our seasonal average of 89 degrees.
Highs will be in the middle 90s for Saturday, cooling ever so slightly to the lower 90s on Sunday. Rain chances remain extremely low, with abundant sunshine expected during it's entirety.
The Perseid meteor shower will continue this weekend, though viewing of the event will be hastened by the brightness of a full moon and partly cloudy skies Friday and Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK
A big pattern change is expected next week, as temperatures will cool dramatically.
Sunday night will see us cool down into the 60s for our low temperatures, and highs on Monday will dip down into the middle 80s.
Tuesday has the potential to be particularly unseasonal, as highs could dip as low as the upper 70s! Chances of rain will follow from Tuesday into Wednesday, with showers and a slight chance of storms probable.
Humidity over the next 5 days will remain moderate, staying steady even as rain enters the forecast next week.
NEXT EIGHT DAYS
After Wednesday, rain will depart and temperatures will warm, though likely only to seasonal levels in the upper 80s to lower 90s.