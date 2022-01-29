The warm start we've had to this weekend will persist into next week, along with the introduction of a very active weather pattern that will bring us an interesting precipitation event!
SUNDAY THRU TUESDAY
We'll cool down overnight into the middle 20s, leading into Sunday's high temperature in the upper 30s. It's a return to seasonal averages for late January, but it's not a return that will last for long.
Monday will bring us right back up into the 50s, starting off our week with warmth and mostly sunny skies, foreshadowing what lies in the weeks ahead as we begin to close out the month of January. While that warmth will continue into Tuesday as well, atmospheric conditions will begin to change around.
Starting Tuesday afternoon, a powerful low pressure system will enter our region, likely to stick around for a few days. Most of mid-Missouri can expect moderate rainfall for this time, before precipitation begins to change later that night.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Rain will begin to turn to mixed precipitation/snow on Tuesday night, as the LPS continues to move through the area. How widespread/heavy snow will be remains uncertain, but is definitely possible for the region throughout the entire day. Even into Wednesday night and Thursday morning, snow could continue to accumulate before retreating later on Thursday.
Early estimates for precipitation (rain/mixed/snow) seem to lean towards at least an inch for most of mid-Missouri. Regardless of forecasted totals, however, the longevity and variability of the precipitation will likely prove hazardous for drivers and other commuters.
The exact timing of the multi-day system will improve as we begin the next week, but right now we can expect at least some variation between rain and snow. The graphic above illustrates this well, showing how the path of the storm will determine the extent of specific impacts.
DAYS THEREAFTER
Precipitation should cease by Thursday, with the following weekend looking to be much calmer and drier, more in line with inactive, typical February weather.