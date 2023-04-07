The mild weather we've seen in the wake of Tuesday's/Wednesday's storms will continue the next few days, with the opportunity for temperatures to climb even higher.
This weekend will feature temperatures in the higher 60s to lower 70s, with sunny skies expected. Easter Sunday in particular will be a very refreshing holiday, with highs getting into the lower to middle 70s.
Though the day may start out a bit brisk, temperatures will quickly warm by noon with plenty of sunshine.
Sunday night and into Monday morning will provide our only chance of rain over the next few days, albeit at a very low likelihood.
Even if that rain chance pushes through, most of the next several days will be predominantly sunny.
Temperatures should slowly but surely warm further into next week, with mid-Missouri possibly reaching the 80s by next Wednesday.