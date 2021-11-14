SPINNING IN EARTH'S SHADOW
First thing's first, the penumbra part of the Earth's shadow, the outer edges, won't be all that interesting or even noticeable. You may see the moon get a little darker... or it may be a placebo effect on your brain. :)
The real show begins when Earth begins completely blocking light to the Moon, the umbra shadow (pronounced like umbrella... without the "ell").
Enough light is able to scatter around our planet that instead of making the Moon go completely dark, it turns it deep orange; like a beautiful, deep sunset.
Also similar to a good sunset, you'll want to look in the Western sky for this event.
At it's peak, at 3:03 a.m. Central Standard Time, the Moon will be at 99.1% eclipse. Less than one-percent from totality! It's okay though, you can see two total lunar eclipses in the next 12 months! More on that below, plus full timing...
LOOKING BACK, LOOKING FORWARD
A partial lunar eclipse has not lasted more than six hours since the 1400s. Now, 500-600 years later, a "near-total" partial lunar eclipse is set to last six hours and two minutes in the early hours of Friday, November 19, 2021's timeline.
Part of the reason the partial eclipse is lasting longer is because the moon is nearing it's apogee point, or the point in which the moon is farthest from Earth in its cycle. This will make it move slower, allowing Earth to cast a shadow for longer.
Another partial lunar eclipse is set for November 30, 2039 and it will last six hours, just two minutes shy of 2021.
But don't worry, you won't have to wait until 2039 for another great view in the sky! Over the next year we'll be able to see multiple total lunar eclipses, when Earth's shadow will completely blanket the Moon and give it a true "blood moon" vibe.
May 15-16, 2022: Total Lunar Eclipse
Nov. 8, 2022: Total Lunar Eclipse (#2 within six months!)
Oct. 14, 2023: Partial Solar Eclipse (the Total Solar Eclipse will be seen from Eugene, Oregon to Albuquerque, New Mexico to Corpus Christi, Texas)
EVENT TIMELINE
You don't want to miss it! Given clear skies, all of North America, Japan, New Zealand, and eastern Australia will be able to see the entire partial lunar eclipse.
Check the First Alert Forecast.
Listed below is timing in Central Standard Time; I've bolded the 2-hour window you won't want to miss:
Thursday, November 18, 2021
4:39 PM moonrise
4:51 PM sunset
Friday, November 19, 2021
12:02 AM penumbral eclipse begins (P1)
1:18 AM partial eclipse begins (U1)
2:00 AM 50% partial eclipse
2:57 AM full Moon
3:03 AM greatest eclipse (GE)
4:05 AM 50% partial eclipse
4:47 AM partial eclipse ends (U4)
6:03 AM penumbral eclipse ends (P4)
6:57 AM sunrise
7:08 AM moonset