The pattern is wet for the next few days. There will be dry time, but expect rain chances on Thursday, Saturday and Monday/Tuesday of next week.
Rain showers will be possible today and the temperatures for today will not move by much.
We have rain in Missouri this morning! But, the rain is mainly over southern Missouri for the next few hourshttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/3CJagLWjhI— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 8, 2022
Most of this rainfall will be over southern Missouri this morning, but light showers are possible throughout the day under cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s this morning and are not expected to move much today.
We will see another chance for rain this evening as today's storm system passes through Missouri, exiting overnight.
Friday will be dry, but stays cloudy with highs in the upper40s...Another storm system will pass through southern Missouri Friday night and Saturday morning bringing rain. Conditions will be dry again by Saturday evening and Sunday.
Tuesday will be a day we need to watch the forecast for thunderstorms - we will monitor for the potential of severe weather that day. It is possible for severe weather this time of year...If you remember back to December of last year when tornadoes struck St Louis, Illinois, Arkansas and most notably Mayfield, Kentucky - Again, just some thing we are watching for you
Next week will turn much cooler after Tuesday and daytime temps will drop back in the 30s/40s for daytime highs for mid-December.
Thanks for reading,
-Tim