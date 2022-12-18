While lower temperatures have been in place for quite some time, the next week will bring some of the coldest conditions we've seen all year.
Before our temperatures drop, though, we'll have not one, but two solid chances of snow in the next week.
The first will be tomorrow morning/afternoon, as light snow is expected across the region.
Emphasis on "light" - most of mid-Missouri won't see much accumulation from this snow, especially with rain forecasted to enter the mix by the early afternoon hours.
Overall, the precipitation won't prove to cause many issues besides inconvenient road conditions. But because of the timing of this snow/rain, we'll be in winter storm mode for Monday. Only a ranking of "1" is assigned, as the issues at play won't amount to more than some hampered travel conditions.
Later on next week, we'll have a second opportunity for snow, namely between Wednesday night into Thursday morning. With the timeframe forecasted to be longer and the conditions more conducive, snow totals will likely be higher than what's expected for Monday.
But regardless of a second round of snow, the big weather threat by that point will be temperatures and extreme cold.
After Thursday, high temperatures are only expected to be in the single digits, with lows likely to break into the negatives!
Leading up to Christmas Day, an arctic blast of cold air will send already low temperatures plummeting. These are conditions that should be avoided as much as possible, as cold this extreme can very easily lead to injury.
Following Christmas Day, temperatures look to rebound to more seasonal norms, but precautions should certainly be taken now in the days leading up.