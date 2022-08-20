While last's night was underwhelming for much of mid-Missouri, the forecast ahead provides even drier conditions 

KOMU Map.png

Friday afternoon and evening did not provide much moisture for mid-Missouri, especially in areas south of I-70, where many areas stayed completely dry!

REST OF THE WEEKEND

While the chance for showers and storms continues into Sunday morning, the likelihood of development is rapidly decreasing. As night falls, most if not all potential for rain will be centered to our east, leaving mid-Missouri to begin a period of warm, dry conditions.

Rainfall Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

Temperatures will dip slightly into Sunday, maintaining our long running trend of highs in the lower to middle 80s.

NEXT WEEK

However, we'll start rebounding to seasonal averages by the end of the week, potentially staying there for next weekend. 

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst.png
8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

