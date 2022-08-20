While last's night was underwhelming for much of mid-Missouri, the forecast ahead provides even drier conditions
Friday afternoon and evening did not provide much moisture for mid-Missouri, especially in areas south of I-70, where many areas stayed completely dry!
REST OF THE WEEKEND
While the chance for showers and storms continues into Sunday morning, the likelihood of development is rapidly decreasing. As night falls, most if not all potential for rain will be centered to our east, leaving mid-Missouri to begin a period of warm, dry conditions.
Temperatures will dip slightly into Sunday, maintaining our long running trend of highs in the lower to middle 80s.
NEXT WEEK
However, we'll start rebounding to seasonal averages by the end of the week, potentially staying there for next weekend.