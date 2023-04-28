The average to slightly cool temperatures we've seen so far this week are expected to last through this weekend, with only minimal changes in conditions forecasted.
Sunshine will still be prevalent through Saturday and Sunday, with rain chances remaining very low.
This should keep us dry for the rest of the month of April, which has already been very dry for springtime standards. In fact, much of mid-Missouri is within a moderate drought at the moment, exacerbated by the lack of rainfall we typically receive this month.
As we look towards the start of May, it doesn't look like rain chances will increase all that much, with our next solid chance arriving on Wednesday/Thursday.
For now, we can expect mild conditions to continue without the threat of rain/severe weather. By the middle part of next week, temperatures should begin to rise once more, possibly back to the upper 70s/lower 80s.