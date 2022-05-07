MOTHER'S DAY
Mother's day tomorrow will be only slightly warmer than average, with temperatures in the middle 70s and plenty of sunshine. Conditions could be bit gusty, but overall the weather is looking fair for the holiday. On Monday, though, we enter a much warmer, potentially record-breaking pattern.
HEAT WAVE BEGINS
We'll be catapulting to temperatures in the higher 80s to lower 90s on Monday, a trend that is sure to last for the majority of next week.
At more than 15 degrees warmer than our average of 74, it will be the first major heat wave of the year. Humidity and heat indices will be strong as well, with some parts of mid-Missouri approaching the triple digits for "feels like" temperature.
Tuesday in particular could be notable, as we are forecasted to match the record high of 91 degrees set almost a century ago.
Though it's always important, it's especially crucial to take the necessary precautions if you plan on spending extended time outdoors next week. Dizziness, ragged breathing, and muscle soreness are all sings of both heat exhaustion and stroke, with this week being the first time this year where heat is this high.
We'll be seeing plenty of sunshine and no relief in the form of rain, so be reedy to break out the sunscreen a bit earlier this year!
NEXT EIGHT DAYS
Temperatures will start to cool after Thursday, but are nonetheless expected to be above average. More seasonal, cooler temperatures likely won't return until the following week.