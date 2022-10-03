Monday
The morning starts off cool, so grab that jacket when you head out the door; however, you won't need it in the afternoon. Today will be filled with sunshine as we warm up to around 80 degrees.
Tuesday and beyond
Highs near 80 continue for the next few days as cloud cover starts to creep back in to the area. A cold front passing on Thursday will drop Friday's high temperature down to near 60 degrees, making for a chilly end to the week. A partial frost is also possible Friday night as we hover around 38 degrees.
We will stay on the cooler side for Saturday, but expect to warm back up into the 70s by Sunday.