Once again, we have a day of on and off rain in our immediate forecast.
Saturday will bring some AM rain, likely lasting into the early evening hours. Rain is not expected to be particularly heavy, with mainly intermittent showers and moderate downpours expected.
Some early morning snow mixed in with rain is possible, but any snow that falls will be very light/not accumulate after a full transition to rain.
Totals should only be between a quarter and half an inch, very similar to the rainy days we saw earlier this week on Tuesday and Thursday.
Sunday onwards will be much sunnier, though temperatures will likely stay continuous in the middle 40s range.
We could see a bit of a temperature jump heading into Wednesday next week, though any increases will likely be brief. The long term forecast is calling for continued cooler than average conditions over the next eight to fourteen days.