After a sunny start to the weekend, clouds will move in Saturday night and provide some ample chances for rain in the near future.
A Low pressure system to our south is expected to track to the north and east over the next 24 hours. The system has been causing severe weather in Mississippi and Alabama throughout Saturday afternoon, but none of those impacts will apply to our region.
The northeasterly track will put us on the weaker left side, bringing some sizable chances of rain, mostly in the form of scattered showers.
Rain chances are moderate for Sunday afternoon and Sunday night, with the chances decreasing sharply for Halloween on Monday. Cloudy skies will linger on Monday, though the area should remain dry for trick-or-treating and other festivities for the night.
Temperatures will stay cool while cloudy skies are present, keeping us closer to average temperatures for the end of October.
From Monday onwards, skies will be much clearer and temperatures much warmer, with our next solid chance of rain arriving at the end of the week.