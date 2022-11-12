Saturday saw mid-Missouri reach extremely low high temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s, proving to be one of the most frigid days of the fall season. As we look ahead to the future, there's not much reason to believe this trend will end anytime soon.
Sunday will be considerably warmer in the region, though still very cold for mid-November with highs in the lower 40s. Skies are expected to be a bit clearer as well, with abundant sunshine expected.
However, Monday will stop us from warming much further - rain, and likely even snow will be moving through the region, leaving more cold, frigid air in it's wake that's expected to keep us quite cold throughout the next 8 days.
WINTERY PRECIPITATION MONDAY NIGHT
Monday night will bring mid-Missouri's first well defined threat of winter weather of the season, as a low pressure system will be passing by just to our south.
While the exact nature of this threat is still uncertain, it's becoming increasingly likely that we will experience some combination of rain and snow for that timeframe. Temperatures for that night will be right around freezing, adding to the mix of precipitation expected.
Late Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday morning will be the window of opportunity, which could lead to some hazardous road conditions for morning commuters. Precipitation totals could reach close to an inch in some areas, resulting a slushy mix that could impact driving conditions.
By late Tuesday morning dry conditions should resume, though cold temperatures throughout the week could potentially support additional precipitation threats down the line.
Even as we look towards the following week, chilly conditions could still be well into effect.