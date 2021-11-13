As we wrap up another very cold day in mid-Missouri, we'll have a slight chance of rain tonight alongside a warmer night. Most of any rain will be in the form of light, interspersing showers, and the majority will be concentrated north of HWY 50. While this same system has produced snow to our north in Iowa, it is unlikely that any forms for us tonight.
After rain passes late into the night, we'll see marginally warmer temperatures for our day Sunday, as well as increasing sunshine. The real warm-up, though, will begin on Monday and carry into Tuesday.
TEMPERATURE SWINGS BEGIN
Monday will see temperatures returning to the high 50s to low 60s, giving residents a chance to out on some lighter clothing after this cold spell. As high pressure continues to build throughout the day, a powerful warm front will push through the Midwest into Tuesday morning, bringing temperatures all the way into the lower 70s!
It will be a 15 degrees above average, an unusually strong temperature swing, even for Missouri standards. But just as quickly as this warmth arrives, an opposite pattern will ensue.
Directly behind this warm front will be an equally powerful cold front arriving on Wednesday, bringing our temperatures crashing back down into the lower, all in less than 24 hours.
NEXT EIGHT DAYS
Temperatures will return to the upper 40s later next week, and some slight chances of rain are expected on Friday. Overall we can expect a pattern of partly to mostly cloudy skies for this period.