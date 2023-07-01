Friday was quite hot as we broke above 100 degrees for our heat index, and today will be a fair bit cooler, but the heat index could still stretch close to 90 degrees by the afternoon. Actual temperatures will hover in the middle to upper 80s.
Along with these temperatures, strong storms are also looking likely, with the greatest threat being along and south of I-70, especially further east. Large hail and strong winds are possible with some of these, but if you’re further north, you may be staying mostly dry. These threats are the main reason we are staying at Storm Mode 2 for today.
SUNDAY
Sunday will be exceptionally similar temperatures wise compared to Saturday as we stick into the upper 80s, but our chance for showers and thunderstorms greatly decrease, although a stray morning and mid-afternoon cell cant be ruled out. These should not be severe, just a little rainy.
LOOKING AHEAD
Missouri will be listening to some Pearl Jam as we rock back to the low (or early) 90s by Monday. These temperatures stick around through the 4th of July, but moisture chances increase yet again. I don’t expect Independence Day to be a total rain out, but keep an eye out for showers and updates from the KOMU 8 Weather Team along the way. Towards Thursday, we will have a fairly decent cool down, stretching to the low to middle 80s for a couple days.