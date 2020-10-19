KENTON GEWECKE Kenton Gewecke is the chief meteorologist for KOMU 8 and is on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 p.m.

A chilly start to the week will lend itself to warmer weather as the week continues along, at least through Thursday anyway.

HERE'S THE RUNDOWN

Tuesday is going to be cloudy as temperatures warm into the upper 50s. We're waiting for more rain to arrive as a frontal boundary pushes in from the south. Once it arrives it will have enough moisture and atmospheric production to create showers overhead. This will likely occur late Tuesday afternoon and overnight into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is looking mostly cloudy, but thanks to a cold front coming in from the north, we expect a difference in temperatures depending on where you live. Areas north of I-70 will only reach the lower 60s while those along I-70 top out in the middle 60s and those to the south may get closer to 70º depending on how much sunshine you end up with breaking through the clouds. Stay tuned as we hone in on this system for Wednesday. Regardless, it looks mainly dry.

Thursday will be a favorite for warm-weather lovers. A warm front will swiftly lift north, clearing our skis and warming our atmosphere. You can expect sunshine and highs near 80º. The only caveat is winds gusting between 30-35 mph from the south to usher in these warmer temps.

The sunshine and above-average weather will be short-lived.

On Friday, a cold front will swoop down from the northeast bringing clouds, rain, and cooling temperatures. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s around sunrise, dip to near 50º in the afternoon, and then to the upper 30s to start Saturday. Rain is also probable in the morning hours, clearing as the day moves along and the front pushes east.

The weekend looks dry on Saturday and rainy on Sunday with highs in the 50s both days.

IN OTHER NEWS

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska. While the shaking was felt on dry land, the way in which the quake went off led to a far less scary situation than it could have.

When earthquakes go off along the ocean floor, it is often scary because it could create a tsunami: massive waves of water moving onshore and demolishing everything in their wake.

The way this earthquake, and another 7.8-magnitude quake near the same area back in July 2020 occurred led to almost no change in wave pattern. Two waves of 2 to 4 feet were reported near the shore.

This was a side-to-side fault slip. There was no vertical change in the ocean floor. In order for water to be displaced enough to create massive waves at the surface, the ocean floor needs to move vertically and force the water to move up and into a wave. Luckily, for the second time in about three months, this water displacement did not occur.