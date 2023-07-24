Good Monday morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a humid airmass in place. This week looks dry and sunny, not great for our drought conditions. Temperatures will be in the 90s this entire week.
AM Storms, Hot Monday
Temperatures today will climb into the middle 90s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90s. I'm tracking a few storm chances this morning that will reach Mid-Missouri by late morning and continue into the early afternoon hours. Not everyone will see rain with these storms.
With highs in the 90s again, stay hydrated, take frequent breaks inside, and check on your pets too! Overnight tonight temperatures will dorp in the lower 70s.
Wash, Rinse, Repeat Week
This week will wash, rinse, and repeat the same forecast each day. Temperatures will top off in the middle to upper 90s with feel-like temperatures in the lower triple digits.
Each day will also feature plenty of sunshine and little to no rain chances. This means our drought will continue to worsen this week. As of right now, this weekend also looks the same as the week.