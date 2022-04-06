For the second year in a row, we will be in a La Niña pattern. This means the surface waters in the eastern equatorial Pacific are cooler than average. This in turn will give us a general weather pattern over the United States, though no two La Niña patterns are the same. It isn't a one-to-one response.
Given the La Niña pattern and other data and patterns we are anticipating, this is the forecast for the next few months:
Overall, this spring and early summer we expect much of the United States to experience above average temperatures.
As for moisture, the East is expected to see average or above average rainfall, while the Western and Southern U.S. is expected to be drier.
This will likely increase their drought.
Specifically for mid-Missouri, we expect an overall average to above average temperature. You can expect more of the humid days we have become accustomed to in central Missouri. Please use caution during those hot and humid days.
When it comes to precipitation, we anticipate a seasonal season in central Missouri.
A drought is not expected to develop.
However, flooding events have been increasing the past handful of years in Missouri and we do not see any reason for that trend to change. Know the threats of flash flooding.
In terms of storms, we are forecasting an increased chance for damaging wind and hail, and a normal chance for tornadic development.
Another note for later in summer, moisture may become limited, and we may be drier to end summer than how we begin it.
Spring seasons have been warming as the climate changes due to human activity.
In central Missouri, we have roughly 12 more above average days and our temperatures are nearly 3º warmer than 50 years ago, on average.
A warmer spring leads to an earlier growing season, earlier allergy season, and an earlier tick and mosquito season.