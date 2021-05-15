This coming week is a trade-off with mother nature. In exchange for average temperatures for mid-May, we get daily chances for showers and storms.
DRY SATURDAY AFTERNOON (MOSTLY)
After some rain Saturday morning, it looks like by the afternoon we should remain mostly dry. However, we can not completely rule out spotty showers somewhere in Mid-MO. So if you have any plans this afternoon, might be a good idea to keep that umbrella nearby in case one of those showers passes overhead.
SUNDAY: TWO ROUNDS
Rain chances will begin to ramp up beginning Sunday morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Exactly where they will develop and when is hard to pinpoint as it is based on how Saturday evolves. However, do not be surprised if you wake up to a rumble of thunder or two.
We might see a lull in activity from late-morning into mid-afternoon, that is when round 2 develops. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible area wide, it will not rain all afternoon but unlike Saturday rain chances are greater. Thunderstorms are possible too, and while severe weather is not expected can not rule out a few storms producing some gusty winds. Storms will continue into Monday morning.
AN ACTIVE WEEK
As we head into the work week, the overall pattern becomes "stuck" somewhat as a large low pressure system will hang over the Great Plains with little eastward progression. This will overlay a stationary front over Mid-MO providing us with almost daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. While the severe weather will remain to our west, the potential for heavy rain is possible as multiple waves are expected.
While the 8-day forecast looks foreboding, I think that there will be plenty of dry time mixed into each day. Some days we might avoid rain altogether, while others could have some heavy storms. Giving exact timings for each round of storms is very difficult as each will depend on the last, so move your umbrella into the car this week.
As for temperatures, we return to average temps for mid-May with highs in the middle to upper 70s most days. By the weekend, highs could even make it into the 80s. So during those dry times get out and enjoy the temperatures!