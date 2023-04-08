A warm up is kicking into gear starting today, with a high of 68. We will have a clear sky and calm winds, so overall a quite pleasant day. Overnight we will still get a bit chilly, down to 41 degrees, but still staying mostly clear with maybe a few lingering clouds.
EASTER SUNDAY
Easter Sunday is slowly but surely continuing our warm up, pushing us just past the 70 degree point with a high of 71. Skies should stay partly cloudy for much of the day, with additional clouds pushing their way into Mid Missouri in the late afternoon and bringing us a chance of showers late overnight into Monday, and getting down to 47 degrees.
LOOKING AHEAD
For the first time in a while, our warm up looks to be quite consistent with a major cold front fighting its way in just a couple days into it, like we’ve already seen a few times this Spring. We’ll also stay fairly dry with no major chance of rain for the next several days after Monday. We should get a fair amount of sun, so if you can get a chance to be outdoors, this week is definitely looking like a certified Spring temperature week.