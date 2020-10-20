Below normal temperatures to continue today and a chill can be felt in the air. Eventually, rain will develop over Missouri by Tuesday evening.

Wind Chills

While slightly warmer on temperatures this morning, most will experience a 30 degree wind chills until 9am. A wind chill high will only be around 51-53 today, so a jacket or light coat is a beneficial piece of clothing on one of these overcast October days.

Rain Chances

Our next storm system over the Dakotas this morning will help drag a stalled frontal boundary over southern Missouri closer to Columbia through the day. All rain/precipitation is contained along this front.

So, until this front becomes more overhead central Missouri the day-time hours of Tuesday will be dry. The best chance for rain will come after 4pm.

It appears the best chance for rain will again be south of Columbia/I-70, with a sharp drop-off in rain probabilities over northern Missouri.

Computer models simulate around 0.10" to 0.20" rainfall accumulations through Wednesday morning.

