Below normal temperatures to continue today and a chill can be felt in the air. Eventually, rain will develop over Missouri by Tuesday evening.
Wind Chills
While slightly warmer on temperatures this morning, most will experience a 30 degree wind chills until 9am. A wind chill high will only be around 51-53 today, so a jacket or light coat is a beneficial piece of clothing on one of these overcast October days.
Not as cold this morning, but still coat-worthy given 30 degree morning wind chills and NO sunshine today!Expecting highs in the 50s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday #mowx pic.twitter.com/DSXj4YTgPU— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 20, 2020
Rain Chances
Our next storm system over the Dakotas this morning will help drag a stalled frontal boundary over southern Missouri closer to Columbia through the day. All rain/precipitation is contained along this front.
So, until this front becomes more overhead central Missouri the day-time hours of Tuesday will be dry. The best chance for rain will come after 4pm.
It appears the best chance for rain will again be south of Columbia/I-70, with a sharp drop-off in rain probabilities over northern Missouri.
Computer models simulate around 0.10" to 0.20" rainfall accumulations through Wednesday morning.
Finally some much-needed rainfall coming tonight, but this system's main focus will be south of Columbia. More rain Friday and SundayRainfall amounts up to 0.20" through Wednesday morning #mowx pic.twitter.com/L4tFCKKdX8— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 20, 2020