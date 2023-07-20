Good Thursday morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s and humid conditions. It will be another hot and humid day with decreasing clouds for the afternoon. This weekend looks dry and warm!
Hot & Humid Thursday
Temperatures today will climb into the lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks inside if you can. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s with a few clouds.
Cooler Airmass Moves In
Friday, temperatures will only top off in the lower 80s under a mix of sun and clouds thanks to cooler air moving in. The relief won’t last long but it will feel nice on Friday. Humidity will be low Friday too, enjoy!
Little to no rainfall chances
Any weekend plans outdoors? Be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen, UV Index will be high into the weekend. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies!
By the time we head into early next week, temperatures will rebound back into the lower and middle 90s with mostly sunny skies. All signs point to a dry and hot pattern into the end of next week.